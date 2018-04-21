Benedict Cumberbatch knew instantly how ''important'' the Harvey Weinstein scandal would be for Hollywood the minute the news broke.
Benedict Cumberbatch knew instantly how ''important'' the Harvey Weinstein scandal would be for Hollywood.
The 'Doctor Strange' star was on set when news broke about sexual misconduct allegations surrounding the disgraced producer and he believes himself and all those who were on set at the time knew how life changing this would be for the industry.
He said: ''You could feel people going, 'This is important and this will change things.' And that's terrific. But having worked with the man twice ... Lascivious ... I wouldn't want to be married to him ... Gaudy in his tastes, for all his often-brilliant film-making ability. But did I know that was going on? A systematic abuse of women, happening through bribery, coercion, trying to gain empathy, to physical force and threats, physical and to career? No. No. That was the true shock. That this has just literally happened. And it's been covered up by an entire body of people through lawsuits and gagging and money - hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to silence victims and survivors.''
And it was a huge ''revelation'' for Benedict that the attitude to women is ''so deeply culturally ingrained''.
He added: ''That truly was a revelation. I have a film company. Our head of development is a woman. There are two women running the television side of SunnyMarch. Adam [Ackland, his SunnyMarch co-founder] and me are the only men in the office. Countless times I've brought up issues of equal pay and billing. And so to realise that this attitude is so deeply culturally ingrained - that was my rude awakening. We have to fight a lot harder.''
Following the allegations against Weinstein, Benedict's movie 'The Current War' - which was to be produced by Weinstein - was shelved and the actor isn't worried about how long it takes before it is released as he wants to ''step back'' as far away as possible from Weinstein and the allegations surrounding him.
He told The Telegraph newspaper: ''If it takes us not releasing our film for a couple of years just to be rid of that toxicity, I'm fine with that. [I want] to step back and be as far removed from that influence as possible, both as filmmaker and as human being.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...