Benedict Cumberbatch is one of few 'Avengers: Infinity War' stars who's been trusted with the film's entire script.

The 41-year-old actor plays Doctor Strange in the much-anticipated Marvel movie, and Benedict has revealed that unlike his co-star Tom Holland, he's been trusted to keep details of the film a secret.

He explained: ''I was allowed to read the whole script so I do know what is happening, but I can't tell you about it. What I can say is that I am helping the world and worlds beyond it - potentially.''

Proving his point, Benedict remained tight-lipped about rumours that Doctor Strange will be killed off in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Asked about the speculation on 'The Graham Norton Show', Benedict replied: ''Let that rumour take flight. This film is so shrouded in secrecy.''

Earlier this week, the movie's directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, revealed they gave Tom a ''really fake script'' to stop him revealing the secrets of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The acclaimed duo have gone to great lengths to keep details of their latest effort under wraps, including giving the Spider-Man actor - who finds it hard to remain tight-lipped - a fake script.

Joe explained: ''Tom's had a couple of slip-ups in the past, he's on the black list now.

''We wrote fake scripts, we wrote a really fake script for Tom Holland.''

The new Marvel film boasts a star-studded cast that also includes the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth.

And each of the stars was given fake script pages in a bid to keep the plot a secret.

Joe shared: ''They were all kept in the dark.

''They trust us enough that they understand their motivations on set, we can give them enough of a hint as to where they're coming from and where they're going.''