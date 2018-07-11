Benedict Cumberbatch has been named PETA's ''most beautiful vegan'' after he switched to a plant-based diet earlier this year.
Benedict Cumberbatch has been crowned PETA's ''most beautiful vegan'' of 2018.
The 'Sherlock' star - who started following a plant-based diet at the beginning of the year - has been recognised by the non-for-profit organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for ditching animal products from his diet and encouraging his fans around the world to do the same.
'Selma' director Ava DuVernay - who decided to go vegan after realising that everyone, including animals, should be treated with ''respect'' and ''love'' - also bagged the title for the ''most beautiful female vegan'' of 2018 after beating off stiff competition from the likes of Thandie Newton, Sofia Sisniega and Ellen Pompeo.
PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said: ''Ava DuVernay and Benedict Cumberbatch are saving animals not only by going vegan, but also by sharing their commitment with the world. The vegan powerhouses behind 'Selma' and 'Doctor Strange' beautifully show what it means to be a compassionate star in 2018.''
The annual award has previously been won by the likes of Ruby Rose, Jared Leto, Jenna Dewan, Liam Hemsworth, Carrie Underwood, Kristen Wiig, Miley Cyrus and Jessica Chastain, to name a few.
Benedict has made no secret of the fact he follows a vegan diet and admitted earlier this year that he relied on the goodness of fruits and veggies to help him get into shape for his movie 'Avengers:Infinity War'.
When asked if he lived off egg whites - which are high in protein but low in calories and are often consumed by body builders before a competition - before he started filming for the role, he said: ''I eat a plant-based diet.''
But it's not just his food choices that are compassionate as the 41-year-old actor refused to wear leather during his shoot with British GQ magazine - choosing instead to sport vegan boots and a suit made of ''future wool.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...