Benedict Cumberbatch is reportedly in talks to star in 'The Man in the Rockerfeller Suit'
Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in 'The Man in the Rockerfeller Suit'.
The 40-year-old 'Doctor Strange' star is currently in negotiations with Fox Searchlight, about taking on the lead role in the upcoming drama, according to Deadline.
'The Man in the Rockerfeller Suit' tells the true story of Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter - a man who made a career out of conning his way into various Wall Street companies as well as hoodwinking his wife by posing as a member of the Rockerfeller family.
And the upcoming movie will be an adaptation of the book, 'The Man in the Rockerfeller Suit: The Astonishing Rise and Spectacular Fall of a Serial Imposter' by Mark Seal, which has been adapted for screen by David Bar Katz.
Donald De Line is attached to produce and the studio has signed Walter Salles to direct the project, with the movie expected to begin production soon.
In the meantime, Cumberbatch will next star as Thomas Edison in the Weinstein Company's 'The Current War' to be released on January 5, 2018 and he reprises his role as Doctor Strange in upcoming movie 'Thor: Ragnarok', which hits cinemas on October 27.
A television show for the virtual band is in the works.
The hit Netflix original series will return in 2018 with Lisa Kudrow joining as a guest star.
Thor faces off against The Hulk in new 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer.
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...