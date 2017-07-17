Tom Holland was once blanked by Benedict Cumberbatch after the 'Doctor Strange' star mistook the young actor for one of his loyal fans.
Benedict Cumberbatch once ignored Tom Holland because he thought he was a fan.
The 'Doctor Strange' star has confessed to blanking the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actor after mistaking him for one of his loyal supporters.
Benedict revealed to People Now: ''I was filming 'Sherlock' on a bridge and I was running and I heard this guy going, 'Benedict, Benedict!'
''And I thought, 'Oh it's a fan, I'm just going to keep walking back to my start mark.' And he was like, 'Benedict, it's Tom!' And I was like, 'Tom?' And it was him, coming home in an Uber from the 'Captain America: Civil War' premiere.''
Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actor - who has Christopher, two, and three-month-old Hal with his wife Sophie Hunter - previously dubbed his fans' support and devotion ''overwhelming and utterly humbling''.
He said: ''I came out and saw this huge line of people and said, 'Is that for some event?' And they said, 'No, it's for what you're doing tomorrow'. I was like, 'How long have they been there? What? All day? In this heat? Have they got water?' And they said, 'Yeah some of them have, some of them haven't?' 'Are they going to be on the street tonight? Can I go and talk to them?'
''There were furtive looks between the security [and they said] 'We can make that happen if you really want to.' And I said 'Hell I do.' I want to meet the people who make this possible because it's all about them and their enthusiasm and their devotion, it's overwhelming and utterly humbling, whether they've come from miles [away] or put all that effort into cosplay, it's really inspiring and humbling and reminds you what it's all about.''
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...