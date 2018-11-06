Benedict Cumberbatch found the process of recording the voice parts for the 'The Grinch' ''very peculiar''.
Benedict Cumberbatch found it difficult to voice The Grinch because he had to work by himself.
The 42-year-old actor brings to life the Christmas hating titular character in the upcoming Illumination Entertainment animated film - based on the 1957 Dr. Seuss book 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' - and he has admitted that he ''got stuck on a couple of things'' as being alone in the recording booth is a ''very peculiar process'' for him.
Speaking about the part on UK TV show 'Lorraine', he said: ''I was literally in a wee booth by myself. No other cast members. It's a very peculiar process. Which can be a little bit insane. You can get stuck on a couple of phrasing... [you think], 'Surely you've got this by now!' ''
Although it is a festive film, the 'Sherlock' star is certain his own children - Christopher, three, and one-year-old Hal, who he has with wife Sophie Hunter - will watch the film repeatedly not matter what time of year it is.
Referring to his kids watching it over and over again, he said: ''It only dawned on me yesterday when people said, 'You do realise it's a Christmas movie'. [I thought] 'Oh yeah, this will have a life beyond this Christmas.' ''
The 'Doctor Strange' actor also opened up about the new moustache he is sporting for an upcoming role in an upcoming thriller called 'Ironbark' - in which he portrays a spy called Greville Wynne - and the star admitted that he doesn't often get to ''choose his own style of facial hair'' as it is determined by the roles he takes on.
He said: ''I very rarely get to choose my own style of facial hair, or hair, for that matter. It's all paid for kind of. It's all kind of designed for a look for a part.
''This is a man called Greville Wynne. It's more than just a moustache. [It's an] extraordinary true story about a man who became one of our main key sources of information during the Cuban Missile Crisis.''
