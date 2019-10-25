Benedict Cumberbatch fears Marvel achieving a ''monopoly'' of the movie industry.

The 43-year-old actor - who plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - has waded into the debate about the film studio, calling for more support for ''auteur film-makers''.

Appearing on 'The Jenny McCarthy Show', Cumberbatch explained: ''I know there's been a lot of debate recently with these very fine film-makers coming to the fore saying that these film franchises are taking over everything ... and I agree, you know. We don't want one king to rule it all and have a kind of monopoly.

''We should really look into continuing to support auteur film-makers at every level.''

The debate surrounding Marvel movies was recently ignited by

Martin Scorsese, who said that the studio's films are ''not cinema''.

The legendary director was asked whether he kept up to date with superhero films, and he replied: ''I tried, you know? But that's not cinema.

''Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.

''It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.''

By contrast, Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously rubbished criticism of superhero films.

According to Feige, the lack of awards for Marvel movies doesn't reflect the quality of the studio's films.

He said: ''Maybe it's easy to dismiss VFX or flying people or spaceships or billion dollar grosses.

''I think it is easy to say that you have already been awarded in a certain way. [Alfred] Hitchcock never won best director, so it's very nice, but it doesn't mean everything. I would much rather be in a room full of engaged fans.''