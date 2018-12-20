Ben Whishaw isn't ''sure'' if he'll return as Q in 'Bond 25'.

The 'Mary Poppins Returns' star claims he hasn't been told whether or not he'll be reviving his role as the iconic gadget expert in the next instalment of the blockbuster spy series, which will see Daniel Craig play the British Secret Service agent one final time.

He told Vanity Fair: ''I'm not even sure if I'll be in it.

''I'm assuming that I'm not going to be so it will be a nice surprise if they put me in.

''I think it's right [director Cary Fukanaga] and Daniel need to just figure it out. I've done two; I've had a good run.''

Despite his uncertainty on returning to the franchise, Whishaw - who appeared in 'Spectre' and 'Skyfall' - says playing Q was career-changing.

He added: ''I was in a film that people actually saw.

''I mean, [that] lots of people actually saw - and that really changed things.''

Though he claims to be be in the dark about his future, the movie's helmer recently suggested Whishaw would return along with fellow British co-stars Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes, and Lea Seydoux.

Lea, 33, portrayed Bond girl Dr Madeleine Swann in 2015 movie 'Spectre', and she looks set to reprise her role after support from Daniel Craig - who is to play the suave spy for a fifth time in the forthcoming film - and the filmmaker.

Fukanaga - who will be helming his first Bond movie - said: ''Lea will be returning.''

And speaking about the British trio, the director added: ''You have some of the best actors in the world here.

''Why wouldn't I have the best coming back?''

In 'Spectre', Seydoux's psychologist alter-ego Swann got hot and steamy with Bond in the freezing Austrian Alps.

She is the daughter of Mr. White - played by Jesper Christensen - and helped the spy identify the criminal and terrorist organisation SPECTRE.

Fukunaga was named as the hotly-anticipated movie's new director in September, after Danny Boyle walked away from the project over ''creative differences''.

Producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said at the time: ''We are delighted to be working with Cary.

''His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.''

Boyle's decision to depart the project was announced on the movie's official Twitter page in August.

The post read: ''Michael G Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25 (sic)''

'Bond 25' is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020.