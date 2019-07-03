Ben Whishaw has signed up to a celebrity dating app.

The 'Mary Poppins Returns' star has sparked rumours he's split from Mark Bradshaw after he was spotted on Raya - a private social media site dubbed the ''celebrity Tinder'' - having linked it to his personal Instagram account, according to The Sun newspaper.

The 38-year-old actor met the 36-year-old Australian composer on the set of 'Bright Star' in 2009 and they entered a civil partnership three years later in 2012.

The couple lived in Hackney, East London, together but Ben - who is currently working on the new James Bond film 'Bond 25' - now lists his home as New York.

Meanwhile, the 'Paddington' actor previously admitted he struggled to tell his family that he is gay and his feelings left him ''hating'' himself.

He said: ''I've gone through a few difficult things. There was a moment in my early twenties when I did not feel very good about myself. It was to do with my sexuality and not knowing how to be myself and hating myself. I did know [my sexuality], I just couldn't tell anyone.''

Of seeking therapy, he added: ''It really did help.''

The 'Spectre' star spent many years not discussing his personal life because he felt speaking about his sexuality would leave him ''pigeonholed'', but he's discovered after coming out publicly that there have been no ''negative effects'' to his career.

He said: ''People assume there's some juicy secret. But I don't agree any more with that statement [about being pigeonholed]. I don't think it's the be-all and end-all, and since revealing my sexuality I haven't had any negative effects.''

Ben believes ''most people'' are on a ''spectrum'' of different sexualities.

He explained: ''I think it's very unfair when people say they're bisexual and they're accused of being gay really. If we're honest about these things, perhaps most people are on a spectrum.''