Ben Whishaw is excited about the prospect of Danny Boyle directing 'Bond 25'.

The 37-year-old actor - who stars as Q in the money-spinning franchise - is contracted to appear in the upcoming Bond movie and while he's heard little about the project, he's thrilled that Danny will be sat in the director's chair.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Ben explained: ''I just think it's really exciting to have Danny Boyle on board for Bond. I was thrilled when I read that he was going to be doing it, I can't think of a better or more exciting fit for Daniel [Craig] and the direction he's taken the character of Bond.

''I'm just really excited to work with him, I've been such a big fan. It seems weird to talk about it because I've not had a conversation with him but it's exciting.''

Ben is also set to star in the BBC series 'A Very English Scandal' - which tells the story of politician Jeremy Thorpe, who was tried and acquitted of conspiring to murder his former lover - later this month.

And he's admitted that he remains in the dark about the plans for the new Bond film, which is set to be the last for Daniel Craig.

Ben - who made his Bond debut in 2012's 'Skyfall' - said: ''I haven't met Danny Boyle yet, but I don't think it's happening until the end of the year.

''I have no idea what's going on with it. But l believe I am contracted to be in it, so that's good.''

'A Very English Scandal' is a three-part miniseries and is due to air on BBC One later in May.