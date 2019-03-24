Ben Whishaw thinks James Bond bosses are still trying to ''figure out'' the storyline to the next movie as he knows very little about it.
Ben Whishaw thinks James Bond bosses are still trying to ''figure out'' the storyline to the next movie.
The 38-year-old actor will soon reprise his role as Q for a third time in the upcoming 25th installment of the spy saga but claims he knows very little about the film beyond the fact he'll share a scene with some feline friends.
He said: ''I think they're probably trying to figure out what to do with the storyline.
''At least I know that my character is the same. Someone did tell me there might be a scene with Q's cats.''
Earlier this year, Ben won both a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award for his work with Hugh Grant on 'A Very English Scandal' but he doesn't think it'll mean he'll be spending more time in Hollywood as he doesn't feel it is his ''world'' there.
Asked if he'll spend more time there, he told Sunday Times magazine: ''No idea. I don't feel it's my world. I just sort of dropped in and it was a lovely thing. I would like to drop in more often. Maybe it opens doors. I guess we'll see.''
The 'Paddington' actor admitted he still gets ''shy'' around new people ''especially when they're famous'' and was left tongue-tied when he worked with Meryl Streep on 'Mary Poppins Returns'.
He said: ''I love people, but I'm just shy of meeting new people, especially when they're famous...
''I'm so completely left speechless when I'm in the same room as [Meryl]. Do you never feel that speechlessness come on you?
''Even though she seemed to be the nicest person, I was very timid and shy around her.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
The first Paddington movie in 2014 is already such a beloved classic that it's hard...
Alan Clay is a middle aged American businessman who's life has recently derailed. With nothing...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Throwing a solid Hollywood cast into a surreal arthouse satire, acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos...
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...