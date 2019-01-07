Ben Stiller was ''so happy'' to walk the Golden Globes red carpet with his ''beautiful'' daughter Ella.

The 53-year-old actor attended the glitzy ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night (06.01.19) with his 16-year-old child and the actor praised his daughter and expressed how excited he was she appeared by his side.

Posting a beautiful photo of the pair in their Globes outfits on his Instagram account, Ben wrote: ''So happy to be with my beautiful daughter @ella.stiller tonight at the #GoldenGlobes!! (sic)''

Ella admitted on the red carpet that it was very ''exciting'' to be her dad's plus one on the night.

She added to PEOPLE: ''I'm proud, I'm so proud of him!''

The 'Zoolander' star was in attendance at the Golden Globes as 'Escape at Dannemora', the Showtime series which he directed and executive produced, was nominated for the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television prize.

Although it missed out in that category to 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story', Patricia Arquette went home with the Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film accolade for her performance as Joyce Mitchell in the prison drama and Ben paid tribute to his leading lady for her victory.

On Instagram, he wrote: ''So proud of #PatriciaArquette and her well-deserved win!!! #EscapeAtDannemora (sic)''

Elsewhere at the Golden Globes, 'Green Book' won big with three prizes.

The 1960s comedy-drama picked up the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy accolade, as well as Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali at the annual ceremony.