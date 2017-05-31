Ben Stiller's hectic work schedule is reportedly to blame for his split from Christine Taylor, whom he was married to for 17 years.
The 51-year-old actor and 'The Wedding Singer' actress - who have daughter Ella, 15 and son Quinlin, 11, together - announced they were filing for divorce last week after 17 years of marriage, and it has now been claimed the breakdown of their romance is largely due to Ben's ''very busy'' career.
A source said: ''It gets hard - he has a very busy Hollywood career, and she's been very focused on being a mother.''
Despite their split Ben and Christine, 45, are reportedly still part of a ''very loving family'' with their brood, and are determined to make sure that no matter what happens in their split, their children remain happy.
The insider added to People magazine: ''They are a very loving family. [Taylor] and Ben respect each other and will do anything to make sure their kids are happy.''
The couple - who previously starred together in movies such as 'Zoolander', 'Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story', 'Tropic Thunder', and 'Zoolander 2' - announced their split on May 26, in a joint statement.
The statement read: ''With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.''
Ben and Christine first met on the set of TV pilot 'Heat Vision and Jack' and tied the knot in Hawaii in 2000.
Previously, Ben admitted their romance was love at first sight.
He said: ''When I met her, I pretty much thought, 'That's the person'. It was like, 'Wow, this is a great person. I love her.'''
