Ben Stiller is planning to make a documentary about his famous comedy duo parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

The 53-year-old actor - who has 17-year-old Ella and 13-year-old Quinlin with ex-wife Christine Taylor - has revealed he is collecting all the videos he has of his mum and dad to create a film about the pair, who were prominent in the 1960s, and were known as Stiller and Meara.

According to PageSix, Ben said: ''I'm actually right now putting [together] all footage of my parents [to] try and maybe make some sort of documentary.

''It's crazy to watch it all. There's so much stuff.''

The 'Night At The Museum' actor says the couple - who appeared on 'The Ed Sullivan Show' countless times - were always practicing their sketches in the house and joked that he and his sister Amy, 57, never knew if they were acting or having an actual argument sometimes.

He laughed: ''Our living room was their office . . . I would hear them sort of working and improvising. Sometimes arguing. We didn't know if the argument was a sketch or real.''

Meanwhile, earlier the year, family man Ben gushed about how he was ''so happy'' to walk the Golden Globes red carpet with his ''beautiful'' daughter Ella.

The pair attended the glitzy ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles in January, and the actor praised his daughter and expressed how excited he was that she appeared by his side.

Posting a beautiful photo of the pair in their Globes outfits on his Instagram account, Ben wrote: ''So happy to be with my beautiful daughter @ella.stiller tonight at the #GoldenGlobes!! (sic)''

Ella admitted on the red carpet that it was very ''exciting'' to be her dad's plus one on the night.

She said: ''I'm proud, I'm so proud of him!''

The 'Zoolander' star was in attendance at the Golden Globes as 'Escape at Dannemora', the Showtime series which he directed and executive produced, was nominated for the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television prize.

Although it missed out in that category to 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story', Patricia Arquette went home with the Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film accolade for her performance as Joyce Mitchell in the prison drama and Ben paid tribute to his leading lady for her victory.

On Instagram, he wrote: ''So proud of #PatriciaArquette and her well-deserved win!!! #EscapeAtDannemora (sic)''