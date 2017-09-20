Ben Stiller has revealed he is ''three years cancer-free'' and has once again praised the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test that helped to detect his prostate cancer.
Ben Stiller is ''three years cancer-free''.
The 'Zoolander' star gave an update on his health as he promoted the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test that helped to detect his prostate cancer.
Speaking on The Today Show, he said: ''I'm three years, now, cancer-free. And I'm really happy that getting the word out there, about the PSA test, has actually made a little bit of a difference, I think. A lot of people talk to me, and also the United States Preventive Services Task Force changed their guideline and recommended that you speak with your doctor about taking the test. So, I think it's a good move.''
And the 51-year-old actor and comedian has urged others to consider taking the test.
Speaking previously, he added: ''There was a test I took called the PSA test that detected [the cancer], so I just wanted to get the word out about that.
''What I learned was that a lot of the guidelines say that you don't necessarily have to take it. For me, it's what made the difference - it could've been a lot worse. I was 47 when I took the test, but the guidelines say you should take it around 50. I say you should discuss it with your doctor.''
Meanwhile, Ben previously revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis was ''surreal''.
He admitted: ''It's surreal. It wasn't something I was thinking about. It wasn't on my radar at all. If it wasn't for this test [a PSA test], I don't think I would have had as easy a course of treatment or prognosis that I did have.
''If it was up to me, I would say every guy should get tested after the age of 40, 45, especially if you have a family history. If I hadn't taken this test, I wouldn't have known.''
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Writer-director Noah Baumbach once again taps into a specific point in life with astute observational...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Josh (Ben Stiller) and Cornelia (Naomi Watts) are a middle-aged married couple struggling to keep...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
One of those swoony American dramas that explores life in all its wondrousness, this film...
Walter Mitty is an exceptionally ordinary man who has never dared venture out into the...
Walter Mitty is an ordinary guy with an ordinary life; he wakes up, eats breakfast,...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...