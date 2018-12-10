Movie star Ben Stiller remains confident cinema is ''not going to die''.
The 53-year-old actor concedes that the industry is currently lagging behind streaming services like Netflix, but Ben is sure that cinema will rise once again in the coming years.
He said: ''It's a challenge, I know, because there's so much more content now. There's video games, Instagram, it's just so much harder to get people's attention. The world has really changed.
''But cinema's not going to die, just like Kodak film hasn't died. We're all going to be fine.''
Ben acknowledged that TV shows are currently dominating the landscape.
But the American star believes the situation is ''cyclical'' and he's confident that the movie business will soon regain prominence.
He told the National newspaper: ''Netflix, Showtime, HBO, people like that are doing that now. And creative people will always go to where they can do what they want to do.
''Right now that's in TV. We're very fortunate that that outlet exists. I wish the movies would go back to where they were, and honestly I think they will. I don't think anything is permanent. It's cyclical.
''It's like people said film, as a physical medium, was going to go away, and ... when the Golden Globes nominations were announced, Kodak did a tweet about all the ones that were shot on film, and it was a ridiculous number.
''I don't think there will ever be a lack of an audience that wants to see films shot on film on a big screen, but right now we're in a cycle where the economics don't work.''
