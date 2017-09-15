'House of Lies' star Ben Schwartz has jointed the cast of comedy 'Night School' alongside the likes of Kevin Hart and Taran Killam.
Ben Schwartz has been cast in upcoming comedy 'Night School' alongside comic superstar Kevin Hart.
The 'House of Lies' actor will appear opposite the 'Junamji' star in the new Universal Pictures film - and the cast will also feature 'Girls Trip' actress Tiffany Haddish, Taran Killam, Rob Riggle and Yvonne Orji.
Filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee will direct the movie, which is based on a story by Hart, following a group of misfits who have been forced to attend adult classes with the aim of passing the GED exam.
Schwartz has been cast as Hart's best friend - an investment adviser who can't give his mate a job until he passes the test.
The comic will produce the film via his Hartbeat Productions company, alongside Will Packer.
Shooting is expected to start at the end of September on location in Atlanta, while it is scheduled for release around the same time in 2018.
Schwartz can be seen in upcoming Netflix movie 'Happy Anniversary', while he recently sold the rights for the TV series based on his own book 'Things You Should Already Know About Dating, You F***ing Idiot'.
It comes after he was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding actor in a short form comedy or drama series for Funny or Die's 'The Earliest Show'.
