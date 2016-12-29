Author Emma Nadine Forrest has filed legal documents, obtained by TMZ, seeking to end the couple's four-and-a-half year marriage.

She is asking for physical custody of the pair's three-year-old daughter and spousal support.

According to the documents, Mendelsohn, who portrays Orson Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Forrest separated on 1 December (16).