Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn's Christmas movie success has been soured by the news his wife is divorcing the actor.
Author Emma Nadine Forrest has filed legal documents, obtained by TMZ, seeking to end the couple's four-and-a-half year marriage.
She is asking for physical custody of the pair's three-year-old daughter and spousal support.
According to the documents, Mendelsohn, who portrays Orson Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Forrest separated on 1 December (16).
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
We all know the story of Luke Skywalker and the legendary Jedi and rebels who...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
First-time feature filmmaker John Maclean takes a strikingly original approach to the Western, creating a...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
Aside from impressive 21st century digital effects, this new take on the Moses story pales...
With jobs for submarine operators steadily beginning to dwindle, an entire sea crew find themselves...