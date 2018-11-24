'Captain Marvel' can be a ''big moment'' for inclusion and diversity, according to Ben Mendelsohn.
The 49-year-old actor stars as a high-ranking Skrull known as Talos, who has infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D., in the upcoming Marvel movie - the first to feature a solo female hero (Brie Larson as Captain Marvel)- and Ben hopes it will lead to more diversity in the movie industry.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: ''I think we have something really special here, and that all comes from a finely crafted script, it's absolutely beautiful.
''Obviously this is a big moment for Marvel, and hopefully a sweeping change for inclusion and diversity in the industry.''
The movie also features Marvel Studios' first female director, Anna Boden.
Meanwhile, producer Nate Moore previously insisted 'Captain Marvel' won't be like the typical origin story.
He explained: ''I think there is a structure to origin films that audiences sometimes can get ahead of very quickly. So, if we do origin films, internally, we talk about how we can subvert that structure.
''For instance, 'Captain Marvel' is an origin movie in that you haven't seen her before, but we think we've stumbled upon a structure there that isn't the traditional structure of what origin movies typically are, which is you meet the character, they have a problem, they get powers at the end of the first act, and the end of the second act they learn about the powers, the third act they probably fight a villain who has a function of the same powers.''
Nate revealed that the studio is determined to ensure that 'Captain Marvel' is distinct from other superhero movies.
He said: ''As we introduce new characters moving forward, we want to find ways to subvert that structure, so at least the experience of the film feels new to audiences.
''We're very conscious of making sure that audiences don't get things that feel like they've seen them before.''
