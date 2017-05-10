Sir Ben Kingsley will star in EuropaCorp's forthcoming thriller 'Underground' alongside Peter Franzen and Carly Chaikin which will begin shooting in August.
The 73-year-old screen legend - who has most recently featured in 'Collide' and 'The Jungle Book' - will be returning to screens in EuropaCorp's forthcoming thriller, which will begin shooting in August in Budapest and Brussels, according to Deadline.
The plot follows two detectives who are investigating multiple missing person cases which leads them to a sinister secret in the tunnels underneath New York City which they must stop from hitting
The thriller based on an idea by Luc Besson, will be directed by Pal Oie, whose latest film 'Villmark Asylum' was nominated for three Amanda Awards last year, the equivalent of Norway's Oscars.
Kingsley will star in the thriller with Peter Franzen who plays King Harald Finehair in the History series 'Vikings' and Carly Chaikin, who is a regular in TV show 'Mr. Robot.'
Kingsley recently insisted he wasn't afraid to ''jump in'' to any role as long as he believed in the part and found it interesting.
The British actor - who won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the Indian independence movement in British-ruled India, in the 1982 biographical film 'Gandhi' - said: ''You can't be afraid. That can't be part of my DNA. You've got to jump in. It's not a fear-based exercise at all.''
