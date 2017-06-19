Sir Ben Kingsley has been cast to play Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in 'Operation Finale'.

The 73-year-old actor will star opposite 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star Oscar Isaac in director Chris Weitz's upcoming movie based around the final days of one of the major architects of the Holocaust, Deadline reports.

Eichmann organised the transportation of Jews from across Europe to concentration camps where around six million people are estimated to have died.

'Operation Finale' will follow the capture of Eichmann, who fled to Austria and then Argentina when World War Two ended to escape capture and punishment for his actions.

Eichmann was arrested in 1960 by Mossad, Israel's intelligence service and following a trial he was found guilty of war crimes and hanged in 1962 when he was 56.

Isaac will play Peter Malkin, the Mossad operative who led the group of Israeli spies in search of Eichmann.

Isaac will join Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger from their company Automatik as producers as well as Inspire Entertainment's Jason Spire.

The 38-year-old actor will next be seen reprising his role as 'Poe Dameron' in the upcoming eighth 'Star Wars' movie 'The Last Jedi'.

Matt Charman, the screenwriter of the film 'Bridge of Spies' is also reportedly involved in 'Operation Finale'.

MGM are distributing the movie after they bought the rights of the script by Matthew Orton in 2015.

No release date for 'Operation Finale' has been set yet.