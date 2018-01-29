Sir Ben Kingsley and Monica Bellucci have joined a new spy thriller 'Spider in the Web'.

Kingsley, 74, is set to play a highly-lauded secret agent, Adereth, in the new thriller by 'The Lemon Tree' filmmaker Eran Riklis, Deadline reported.

Former Bond girl Bellucci will play Adereth's target Angela while Israeli actor Itay Tiran is a young Mossad - Israel's intelligence service - agent Daniel.

Written by Gidon Maron and Emmanuel Nakkache, the film follows Adereth who is haunted by his past and during a last-minute redemption opportunity, he discovers a lead to the sales of chemical weapons to a middle-eastern dictatorship.

Not much else is known about the film at the moment but shooting is set to start in spring this year in Belgium and Holland.

Kingsley is also set to start shooting 'Operation Finale' where he plays the Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann.

He will star opposite 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star Oscar Isaac in director Chris Weitz's upcoming movie based around the final days of one of the major architects of the Holocaust.

Eichmann organised the transportation of Jews from across Europe to concentration camps where around six million people are estimated to have died.

'Operation Finale' will follow the capture of Eichmann, who fled to Austria and then Argentina when World War Two ended to escape capture and punishment for his actions.

Eichmann was arrested in 1960 by Mossad and following a trial he was found guilty of war crimes and hanged in 1962 when he was 56.

Isaac will play Peter Malkin, the Mossad operative who led the group of Israeli spies in search of Eichmann.

Isaac will join Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger from their company Automatik as producers as well as Inspire Entertainment's Jason Spire.