Sir Ben Kingsley and Monica Bellucci have joined the new Eran Riklis movie 'Spider in the Web'.
Sir Ben Kingsley and Monica Bellucci have joined a new spy thriller 'Spider in the Web'.
Kingsley, 74, is set to play a highly-lauded secret agent, Adereth, in the new thriller by 'The Lemon Tree' filmmaker Eran Riklis, Deadline reported.
Former Bond girl Bellucci will play Adereth's target Angela while Israeli actor Itay Tiran is a young Mossad - Israel's intelligence service - agent Daniel.
Written by Gidon Maron and Emmanuel Nakkache, the film follows Adereth who is haunted by his past and during a last-minute redemption opportunity, he discovers a lead to the sales of chemical weapons to a middle-eastern dictatorship.
Not much else is known about the film at the moment but shooting is set to start in spring this year in Belgium and Holland.
Kingsley is also set to start shooting 'Operation Finale' where he plays the Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann.
He will star opposite 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star Oscar Isaac in director Chris Weitz's upcoming movie based around the final days of one of the major architects of the Holocaust.
Eichmann organised the transportation of Jews from across Europe to concentration camps where around six million people are estimated to have died.
'Operation Finale' will follow the capture of Eichmann, who fled to Austria and then Argentina when World War Two ended to escape capture and punishment for his actions.
Eichmann was arrested in 1960 by Mossad and following a trial he was found guilty of war crimes and hanged in 1962 when he was 56.
Isaac will play Peter Malkin, the Mossad operative who led the group of Israeli spies in search of Eichmann.
Isaac will join Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger from their company Automatik as producers as well as Inspire Entertainment's Jason Spire.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
After the Oscar-winning 2008 documentary Man on Wire told this story with such energy and...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
Philippe Petit is a young French high-wire artist, passionate about his tightrope dream and determined...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
Manhattan book critic Wendy is forced to adjust to a dramatic life change when her...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
On 7th August, 1974, one man chose to walk a high-wire between the two buildings...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
For a low-budget kids' movie, this British science-fiction adventure has an unusually sharp cast, decent...
What would you do if you had one of the smartest minds and largest bank...