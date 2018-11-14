Ben Hardy has reportedly turned to dating app Bumble to find love.

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star - who portrays Queen's drummer Roger Taylor in the blockbuster musical - is single again after splitting from his long-time girlfriend Katriona Perret after nine years together.

The 27-year-old actor is believed to have used a topless snap of himself with his dog Frankie on his profile, in a bid to woo the ladies on the app.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Ben had been with Katriona for almost a decade so coming out of that relationship has been difficult.

''But now he is getting back out there and has downloaded Bumble to meet new people.

''He could have his pick of glamorous women but he doesn't big himself up as an actor on his profile.

''But obviously some girls have been surprised to find a major Hollywood actor on there.''

Meanwhile Ben - who started out his career portraying Peter Beale on UK soap 'EastEnders' - previously admitted that despite being comfortable with flashing the flesh on screen, he doesn't want to only be known for his ripped physique.

The 'Only The Brave' star's first Hollywood movie - which starred the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy and Olivia Munn - required him to undress for the part of mutant Archangel.

He said: ''I don't regret being topless in certain things ... but I try not to be topless anymore because I don't want that to be my thing.''

The attention he has received since finding fame has not always had a positive effect and the star has looked online to find ''horrible'' things people have said about him when he's feeling down.

He said: ''Sometimes if I'm in a bad mood I deliberately find horrible things people have said about me online to make myself feel worse.''

He even admitted he would even shut himself indoors to avoid the public eye.

He added: ''I didn't realise the impact it would have on my life. For a while I didn't want to leave the house.''