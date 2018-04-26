Ben Hardy pretended he knew how to play the drums to secure a role in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

The 27-year-old actor stars as Roger Taylor in the eagerly awaited biopic, but Ben has revealed he lied to producers in order to seal the job, admitting it was ''a little bit naughty''.

Appearing on ITV's 'This Morning', Ben explained: ''I play Roger Taylor ... I was a little bit naughty, I told them I could play drums and then ... that's what they say, isn't it?

''Tell them you can do it and sort the rest out later. They asked me to play a song as part of the audition and I went away and had drum lessons every day and bought a drum kit and just about managed to learn one song.''

Ben made his name in the British soap 'EastEnders', but has subsequently transitioned into Hollywood.

And he thinks that appearing in the popular show has proven to be a great learning experience for him, preparing him perfectly for the movie business.

Ben said: ''I have been very fortunate! I was very fortunate to get 'X-Men' - that helped me a lot to get other things.

''I do feel that there's less of a stigma about soap actors these days.

''You see a lot more soap actors working on British television, American television and film. I like to think of soap as the rep theatre - it's a great place to actually learn your screen craft.''