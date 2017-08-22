Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello and Gwilym Lee have been confirmed for the new Queen biopic.

The trio will join Rami Malek in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' as the rock group's remaining band members, with 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star Hardy set to play drummer Roger Taylor and Mazello in line to star as bassist John Deacon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee will portray lead guitarist Brian May, and Malek had already signed up to play the group's late frontman Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991 aged 45.

Bryan Singer will produce the project alongside Graham King and Jim Beach, and Justin Haythe has written the script.

Denis O'Sullivan, Arnon Milchan and Jane Rosenthal will executive produce the motion picture.

Production on the movie is expected to begin this autumn and the film is set for release on Christmas Day 2018 (25.12.18) in the US.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' will chart Queen's story up to their appearance at the Live Aid concert in 1985.

Hardy - who will star in forthcoming film 'Mary Shelly' opposite Elle Fanning - was previously linked to the role of the iconic drummer.

A source said: ''Ben caught the eye of ­producers and he has worked with director Bryan Singer on 'X-Men'.

''After a couple of screen tests, bosses decided he was the perfect man for the job and signed him up. He's very excited.

''But he's got plenty of work to do before filming starts - he's even started taking drumming lessons to get up to scratch.''