Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy's children were the only people who didn't enjoy them making 'Life of the Party'.

The new comedy movie was directed by Ben and stars Melissa, but their two daughters - Vivian, 11, and Georgette, eight - didn't relish having to spend so much time on set while their parents worked.

Asked about the experience of working with his wife, Ben shared: ''Every day is super fun. The only people who don't like it are our kids. They're like, 'Do you have any snacks or are there some crayons somewhere?' They think it's pretty dull.

''I'm just completely grateful and happy, every day that I'm there. We surround ourselves with a tremendous, hard-working and nice crew, and then we do the same with our cast.

''Even if we're not having the best day for whatever reason, I'm not gonna bring that into work because I know I've got 40 days of this job.''

Ben, 44 - who married Melissa in 2015 - loved working with his wife, and the couple did their best to create a happy working environment for the rest of the crew.

The director explained to Collider: ''It's a dream job, so I'm gonna try my best to have a loving, fun and supportive vibe for everybody, and hopefully expect the same.

''That's the vibe we're really trying to create. You're basically at summer camp with everyone. You're usually away from home, so if you're not gonna enjoy the summer with your camp, why did you go?''