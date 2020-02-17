Ben Barnes wants to play Flynn Rider in the rumoured live-action remake of 'Rapunzel'.

The 'Dorian Gray' actor took to Twitter to respond to a fan who had tweeted a picture of himself and the character from Disney's 2010 animated flick 'Tangled', which saw Zachary Levi voice the good-intentioned thief, and admitted he'd jump at the chance to take on the role.

He wrote: ''I am so up for this @DisneyStudios...even down to the little chin beard! #Tangled.''

Mandy Moore voiced Rapunzel in the movie.

Over the weekend it was reported that Disney is developing a live-action remake of 'Rapunzel', though it's not known whether it will be directly related to 'Tangled'.

Ashleigh Powell - who penned 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' - is said to be writing the script.

Last year, Zachary said he wants to star in the live-action adaptation of 'Tangled'.

The 39-year-old actor admitted he loved the idea of playing the princess' husband if the Studio were to make a new version, but admitted he might not be the ''right guy'' to play the part by the time they make it.

He said: ''As much as I would love to play Flynn Rider in a live-action Tangled, by the time they get around to that, I don't think I'm gonna be the right guy to play that role.

''I'll be there coaching that guy, I'll make sure he understands what that smoulder means, but I think my hair will be like Steve Martin-white by the time they do a live-action 'Tangled'.''

He then teased: ''In lieu of playing Flynn Rider in a live-action 'Tangled', I would say, I don't know... Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid', maybe.''