'The Batman' director is ditching Ben Affleck's script.

Matt Reeves replaced Ben at the help of the upcoming DC Comics adaptation in February and he revealed that he is making the project his own by devising a new script, although Ben will still star as the titular superhero.

Speaking on MTV's 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Matt said: ''It's a new story. It's just starting again. I'm excited about it. I think it's going to be really cool.''

Matt recently teased that 'The Batman' will be like a film noir crime drama focusing on the superhero's detective skills.

Reeves wants the latest adventures of the Caped Crusader to allow audiences to ''see inside his head'' and ''his heart'' and allow them to understand why he is known as 'The World's Greatest Detective' in the DC Comics universe.

He said: ''I think there's a chance to do an almost noir-drive, detective version of Batman that is point of view driven in a very, very powerful way that is hopefully going to connect you to what's going on inside of his head and inside of his heart.''

Previously discussing his decision not to direct the project, Affleck explained he stepped away from behind the camera to concentrate on giving the role of Batman the ''passion'' it deserves.

The 44-year-old star said: ''There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.

''Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.''

Affleck first portrayed Batman in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', before making a cameo in 'Suicide Squad' and he will next be seen in 'Justice League'.

'Justice League' will be released this November and sees him put together a team of superheroes including Wonder Women, Cyborg, Aquaman and The Flash.

The 'Batman' is scheduled for release in 2018.