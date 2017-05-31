Ben Affleck is ''working on himself'' after completing his stint in rehab.

The 'Live By Night' actor - who has three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five, with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner - revealed in March he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction, and sources now say the star is now ''focusing on [his] family'' and working toward becoming a better person.

An insider said: ''[He's] doing well. These two [Ben and Jennifer] consistently work on their relationship. While addiction can take a toll on a family, Jen was a true constant and - along with his friends - really helped encourage to seek extra support. Ben is focusing on family and working on himself.''

Ben, 44, moved out of the home he shared with 45-year-old Jennifer - who filed for divorce from the Hollywood hunk last month after separating two years ago - earlier this month, but reportedly ''often pops over'' to help with the morning rush of getting their brood ready for school.

A second source said: ''He often pops over [to the family house] for breakfast before the kids head to school.''

And despite parting ways, the pair - who tied the knot in 2005 - are committed to co-parenting their children and are ''working hard'' to make sure their brood is happy.

The first source told People magazine: ''They are working hard to continue to build a world that is right for their children. They spend quite a bit of time on this. They continue to co-parent and respect each other. I think some would be surprised to see how close their relationship remains.''

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed the 'Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice' actor was ''in a good place'' following his rehab stint.

A source said at the time: ''He is in a good place. He is very focused on staying on track and being healthy. [He is] in therapy a few times a week in LA, [rehab] really helped him find perspective and get his priorities in order. He loves his kids more than anything and wants to be a great dad, a great role model.''