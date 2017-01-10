Ben Affleck was ''more nervous'' for his brother Casey at the Golden Globes than he has ever been for himself.

The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star was thrilled to see his younger sibling Casey take home the gong for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

for his performance in 'Manchester by the Sea' at the event on Sunday evening (08.01.17).

He said: ''I was more nervous for him than I ever have been for myself. My kids stayed up to watch it.

''I went home today and I asked my four-year-old, 'Sam, did you see Uncle Casey up there? Did you see what happened?' And he said, 'The man said Casey Affleck!'''

During the interview, Ben also opened up about his family life with his three children - Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, four.

Speaking specifically about his eldest child Violet, he said: ''I've become an expert on the tweens. I don't know how much Radio Disney you listen to, but I hear quite a bit.

''When we get in the car, it's got to come on right away. It's got to stay on the whole time. I hear a lot about the romantic adventures of Disney characters who are on the Disney Channel, and we go to Taylor Swift concerts. And that's my life ... Taylor Swift is great, by the way. She's a great role model!''

And Ben also gushed about his wife Jennifer Garner, who he has remained close to despite their split, but quipped even she can't ''conquer the obstacles'' that their kids bring to the table.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he shared: ''I have the world's greatest mom [for my kids], but even she cannot conquer the obstacles there.''