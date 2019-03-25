Ben Affleck hopes to start directing his next film before the end of 2019.

The 46-year-old actor has left his role as Batman in the DC Extended Universe which means he has stepped away from starring and directing 'The Batman' standalone film which will now be directed by Matt Reeves with Affleck remaining as a producer.

The 46-year-old Hollywood star had been attached to direct and appear in an adaptation of Agatha Christie's 'Witness for the Prosecution' but he has now revealed that he doesn't know what his next project will be as he has ''multiple stuff in development'' and is waiting to see ''which one comes together'' first but he'll be back in the director's chair.

In an interview with Collider, he said: ''I don't know that it's going to be the next film. I have multiple stuff in development. I'm hoping to shoot something at the end of the year. I have a couple of different things that are all in various stages of script, and outline, and finished script. We'll see which one comes together and who wants to make them.''

As for whether the 'Justice League' actor will direct something he's written himself he revealed he has various ''irons in the fire'' and is waiting to find a partner who ''really sees the movie the same way'' as him before he starts another project.

He said: ''They're all things I might direct, but there's one that I just made a deal to do a rewrite on an existing script. There's another one that's a book that I'm trying to sell. There's another one that's not quite in script form, the writer's working on it. It's an outline, and it's going to be turned into a script. They're options, all of them, for me to try to direct. Part of it is it's just so hard to get a movie made, and hard to find someone who wants to partner with you and really sees the movie the same way that it makes sense to have multiple irons in the fire.''