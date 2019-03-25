Ben Affleck hopes to return to directing this year and has various projects in development and is waiting to see ''which one comes together''.
Ben Affleck hopes to start directing his next film before the end of 2019.
The 46-year-old actor has left his role as Batman in the DC Extended Universe which means he has stepped away from starring and directing 'The Batman' standalone film which will now be directed by Matt Reeves with Affleck remaining as a producer.
The 46-year-old Hollywood star had been attached to direct and appear in an adaptation of Agatha Christie's 'Witness for the Prosecution' but he has now revealed that he doesn't know what his next project will be as he has ''multiple stuff in development'' and is waiting to see ''which one comes together'' first but he'll be back in the director's chair.
In an interview with Collider, he said: ''I don't know that it's going to be the next film. I have multiple stuff in development. I'm hoping to shoot something at the end of the year. I have a couple of different things that are all in various stages of script, and outline, and finished script. We'll see which one comes together and who wants to make them.''
As for whether the 'Justice League' actor will direct something he's written himself he revealed he has various ''irons in the fire'' and is waiting to find a partner who ''really sees the movie the same way'' as him before he starts another project.
He said: ''They're all things I might direct, but there's one that I just made a deal to do a rewrite on an existing script. There's another one that's a book that I'm trying to sell. There's another one that's not quite in script form, the writer's working on it. It's an outline, and it's going to be turned into a script. They're options, all of them, for me to try to direct. Part of it is it's just so hard to get a movie made, and hard to find someone who wants to partner with you and really sees the movie the same way that it makes sense to have multiple irons in the fire.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...