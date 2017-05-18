Ben Affleck wants to direct a film starring his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The 44-year-old actor and director was married to the brunette beauty - who he has daughters Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and five-year-old son Samuel with - for 11 years before she filed for a divorce in April this year, but the dark-haired hunk has admitted he would ''love'' to work with his former partner on a project in the future despite their break-up.

The 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice' star - who appeared alongside the 45-year-old actress in the 2003 film 'Daredevil' - told PEOPLE: ''I would love to, are you kidding me? I think that would be great.''

And the American heartthrob has revealed he would gladly direct a film with Garner because he thinks she is ''great'' and believes they could create a ''really cool'' project if they were to join forces again.

He added: ''I've often said that I want to direct a movie that Jennifer was in because I think she's so great and she could do something really cool.''

However, Affleck believes the only problem preventing them from collaborating on a movie would be their children and having to find a babysitter to care for their three kids whilst they worked.

Affleck, who recently moved out of their Los Angeles home, said: ''The problem that gets in the way is that one of us has to be looking after the kids at home.''

And the California-born star is also keen to join forces with his children onscreen when they grow up.

He added: ''Yeah! I've got another however many years until college. We're locking it down for the next 13 years.''

Although the former couple are in the midst of a legal dissolution of their marriage and are currently co-parenting their brood, they have tried to maintain a good relationship with one another since the split for the sake of the children.

A source previously revealed: ''The kids are good. Ben and Jen are working closely together to make sure the kids are doing fine during this transition and that it doesn't interrupt their lives too much. They have their own traditions and things they'll do together as a family still.''

Affleck returns to screens as Batman in 'Justice League', which will be released in cinemas on November 17, whilst Garner next stars in the drama 'Wakefield' due to hit the screens on Friday (19.05.17).