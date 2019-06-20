Ben Affleck wants to ''ensure he is healthy'' before he starts dating, because he is keen on making sure he can be a ''supportive partner''.
The 46-year-old actor is living a healthy lifestyle free of alcohol after having been in rehab to battle his addictions, and sources have now said that whilst he's keen to settle down with the perfect woman, he wants to ''take it slowly'' and make sure he can be a ''supportive partner''.
An insider said: ''Ben wants to date but knows he needs to take it slowly. He wants to ensure he is healthy enough to be a supportive partner. Ben is looking to date someone who is supportive of his clean lifestyle. It has been a long road.''
The 'Justice League' star has the support of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner - with whom he has 13-year-old Violet, 10-year-old Seraphina and seven-year-old Samuel - in his journey to a healthy lifestyle, and he is determined to keep ''doing what is best'' for his family.
The source added: ''Ben has finally taken that step toward a healthier lifestyle and his family couldn't be happier. He's on the right path and doing incredibly well with the full support of Jen and his entire family. Jen, of course, helped to motivate Ben by being a constant reminder that he must be the best he can for his children.
''He's been taking this time to exercise daily, and eat well and spend time with his children. He is making sure he's doing what is best for not only himself but also his family. His motivation to change came from taking the time to look at what he has and what he could lose.''
Jennifer, 47, has been in a relationship with businessman John Miller since last October, and Ben is reportedly very supportive of her new romance.
The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Jen and John are still very much dating and are together more and more. Ben sees how happy Jen is with John.''
