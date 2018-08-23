Ben Affleck is set to stay in rehab for ''an extended period of time''.

The 46-year-old actor was recently admitted into rehab for the third time - after spending time in a treatment facility in 2001 and December 2017 - and it has now been claimed he will stay at the clinic for some time in order to get appropriate help for his alcohol addiction.

A source told TMZ Ben is at a ''live-in rehab facility and will check in for an extended period of time.''

The 'Justice League' star agreed to enter rehab following an intervention by estranged wife Jennifer Garner - with whom he has Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel - and was accepting of the accusations against him and was aware he needed help.

A separate source said at the time of his admission: ''Jen is proud of the strides he's made, but some of his friends were worried he might be taking some steps backward and could be on a slippery slope.

''Ben wants nothing more than to get sober for his kids, for Jen and also for his career. He realises the dangers of what he could lose in life if he doesn't stick to the program, and dedicate himself to these big changes.''

Ben's latest stint in rehab comes just days after he split from his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, and was spotted on what appeared to be a date night with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

Insiders recently claimed that the 'Gone Girl' actor was focusing his energy on his family and ''sobriety'' following his break-up.

They said: ''Ben's priorities remain his family and his sobriety. He continues to attend meetings and meditation classes for his well-being. You have to work at your sobriety every day and he does that.''