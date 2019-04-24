Ben Affleck is set to star in and direct 'Ghost Army', a true World War II story about American soldiers who were trained to deceive German forces.
The 46-year-old actor will tackle the upcoming true World War II tale - which is based on the book 'The Ghost Army of World War II' by Rick Beyer and Elizabeth Sayles - as both the director and the lead star.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is in development at Universal Pictures, and has a script penned by 'True Detective' creator Nic Pizzolatto, who updated the work from an earlier draft by 'Shazam!' writer Henry Gayden.
'Ghost Army' is set to tell the story of a squadron of American soldiers who were picked for their creativity and ingenuity to be fashioned into the ultimate masters of deception.
The squadron used blow-up tanks, fake radio transmissions, and noise machines to trick German forces into thinking armies were in certain positions, and the real-life soldiers have been credited with saving countless lives thanks to their clever tricks.
Ben is also set to produce the flick through his Pearl Street Films banner, alongside Andrew Lazar, who will work through Mad Chance Productions.
Pearl Street Films' Madison Ainley will executive produce, while executive VP production Mark Sourian will oversee the project for Universal.
For Ben, the project comes after he recently starred in Netflix's action thriller 'Triple Frontier', and is also working on a basketball drama titled 'Torrance'.
As a director, he last helmed 'Live By Night' in 2016, and before that he took on 2012's 'Argo' as the director and the lead star, which bagged him a Best Picture gong at the Oscars.
The new role also comes as he's stepped down from his run as the iconic superhero Batman, after previously being tipped to direct and star in the 2021 standalone movie.
