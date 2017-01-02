Ben Affleck says 'The Batman' has ''no script''.

The 44-year-old actor is currently working on the stand alone superhero movie - which he plans to star in as well as both direct and write the script for - but has said the project isn't ''a set thing'' and he won't follow through with his plan to make the movie if it doesn't ''come together''.

He told The Observer newspaper: ''It's not a set thing and there's no script. If it doesn't come together in a way I think is really great I'm not going to do it.''

And it isn't the first time Ben has played down the idea of getting the movie made, as he recently revealed he's determined to find a winning formula for his storyline as he would hate to make a ''mediocre version'' of a Batman movie.

He said: ''I'm still working on the script. I'm not going to write and direct anything that I don't think is good enough to be made.

''I'm definitely going to make sure I have something that is special - there's not enough money in the world to make a mediocre version of Batman worth it.''

And whilst there might not be a script in place yet, it was revealed in November that Joe Manganiello would be stepping up to take on the role of supervillain Deathstroke.

The 39-year-old actor said at the time that this take on The Caped Crusader would be ''fresh'', and is set to ''surprise'' audiences.

He said: ''When I met Ben we sat down and we talked about, you know, the role. We talked about the movie. His take is a fresh take but I think the audience is going to be surprised. Because it's a road that no one's really gone down that's completely integral to who Batman is. And I think it's gonna be refreshing but at the same time completely familiar. But it's going to take this franchise in a direction that I think a lot of people are going to be really happy about.''

'The Batman' is expected to be released in 2018.