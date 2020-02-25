Ben Affleck has thanked Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. for being so ''supportive'' after his battle with alcoholism.

The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star has praised the two Hollywood legends for helping him cope with his addiction.

Speaking to Good Morning America, he said: ''You know, guys I found like Bradley and Robert have been really helpful to me and really supportive, and they're wonderful men.''

Meanwhile, Ben previously admitted alcoholism is a ''part of his life'' so he is happy to open up about his addiction.

The 47-year-old actor said: ''It doesn't really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic. It's part of my life, it's something that I deal with. It doesn't have to subsume my whole identity and be everything but it is something that you have to work at. I had a problem and I really want to address it and I take some pride in that. It's about yourself, your life, your family ... we encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them.''

And the 'Triple Frontier' star praised his ''wonderful'' ex-wife Jennifer Garner for being such a ''great mom'' and support to their three children - Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and seven-year-old Samuel.

He said: ''She's wonderful. When somebody's the mother of your kids, they're going to be the most important central person in your life and that's good. I hope I'm a pretty good dad. I certainly try very hard. I'm lucky they got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible. Dads are so important to kids, and it's our responsibility to be there for them - to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms. That's really the central preoccupation in my life. The focus of my life is what I love doing. It's what makes me happy, and the rest of the stuff kind of follows.''