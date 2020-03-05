Ben Affleck has been teaching his eldest daughter Spanish, but says she's now ''better'' at the language than he is.
The 47-year-old actor picked up Spanish as a second language when he was working on a television series that filmed in Mexico when he was a teenager, and had been using his skills to help out his eldest daughter Violet, 14, when she expressed an interest in the language.
But now, Violet has begun learning ''harder'' phrases in school, and no longer needs her dad to help her.
The 'Justice League' star said: ''She's always been a very good student, and she's been interested in Spanish, and so I would often help her. Now, all of a sudden, she's gotten into the grade where she's, like, in the harder Spanish classes and she's getting better. She's right at the point where I think she might be passing me.''
Ben - who has Violet, as well as 11-year-old Seraphina and eight-year-old Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner - isn't going to let Violet overtake him though, as he's now taken up Spanish classes of his own in order to keep up with her progress.
He added during an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show': ''I was like, 'Nope. This is not happening.' I don't mind that I can't do your math homework when you're 14 years old, but you are not going to be better at Spanish than me. So I've decided now I gotta take classes; I gotta do something to keep up.''
Meanwhile, the 'Way Back' actor also recently opened up about how Violet likes to poke fun at his emoji usage after discovering he was in a group chat with his younger co-stars.
Ben explained: ''My daughter is so funny, she teases me, she's 14 and she's like: 'Why do they let you on this group chat? You don't know what you're talking about. Don't pretend you have any idea what's going on'.
''Then she's like, 'What are they saying on the group chat?' which is only appropriate very rarely for my daughter, but it's a lot of fun. It's a way to stay in touch. It's fun.''
