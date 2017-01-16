Ben Affleck is ''taking a little extra time and a little extra care'' on 'The Batman' script to ensure the blockbuster is perfect.

The 44-year-old actor has been busy working on his first standalone adventure as The Caped Crusader following his debut as the Gotham City saviour in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and his next appearance in 'Justice League'.

Affleck - who is set to write and direct the project as well as star in it - has not yet completed the plot but what he has got on paper he is very ''excited'' about and is sure DC Comics fans will love it.

In an interview with Cineplex.com, he shared: ''We're still working on the script, taking a little extra time and a little extra care to really get it right on paper first. But it's looking very good and I'm excited about it.''

The 'Live by Night' star wrapped shooting on 'Justice League' at the end of 2016 and he says the dynamic between the squad of superheroes, which includes Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa), provides an interesting dynamic for the movie.

He said: '''Justice League', you probably saw the teaser that came out of Comic-Con; I thought it is nicely emblematic of the kind of minor tone shift and segue in storytelling. It's a little bit lighter, the characters are a little bit more comfortable in themselves, so they can express a wider array of emotions. And there are just more people in it, so it's more fun. It's all of these different characters bumping up against each other and the team dynamic offers a lot of dramatic possibility.''

Referring to some of the specific differences seen in his Batman in the ensemble film, he added: ''I think the most profound difference is that I'm playing the part at an older age ... and it's about a guy who's had a long life of this experience, rather than someone who's just setting out on the journey to become this guy. He's older and wiser, I guess. And he was pretty pissed off in 'Batman v Superman', but now it's not about finding revenge in 'Justice League', it's about protecting the Earth. So the feel is different.''

'The Batman' is scheduled to be released in 2018.