Ben Affleck surprised a terminally ill 11-year-old Batman fan with a phone call.

The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' actor heard about refugee Mukuta, who is a huge fan of the caped superhero, and is battling terminal cancer at Hospice Atlanta and got in touch with the youngster via FaceTime from where he is filming 'Triple Frontier' in Hawaii.

The hospice tweeted: ''Such a memorable day for Mukuta who's a super #Batman fan. He received a phone call from @BenAffleck today. Thanks to the widespread community support and helping us deliver on our mission: To Improve the Lives of Those We Serve.''

And Ben also offered to fly Mukuta's mother to America from Zimbabwe so she could be with her son.

The hospice added on Twitter: ''#HospiceAtlanta & Mukuta's family are so thankful to @BenAffleck, who following his FaceTime conversation w/Mukuta yesterday, has graciously offered 2 fly his mother from Zimbabwe to reunite with her son. A true superhero in action! (sic)''

Zachary Levi took to Twitter to praise Ben for his call.

He wrote: ''Not all heroes wear capes. Though, coincidentally, some do. Bravo, @BenAffleck. And continued prayers for Mukuta (sic).''

Meanwhile, Ben previously admitted he doesn't know if he will continue as Batman in the DC Extended Universe.

The actor has starred as The Caped Crusader in two films so far - 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League' and cameoed in both 'Suicide Squad' and 'Wonder Woman' - but admitted he doesn't know what the future holds for his character.

Speaking about his future in the famous cape and beyond, Affleck said: ''I don't know about that. We'll see what the future holds.''

Affleck is due to play Bruce Wayne and his heroic alter ego in the standalone Batman movie planned by Warner Bros. Pictures which is being directed by Matt Reeves from a script co-written by Affleck.

Previously discussing his decision not to direct the project, Affleck explained he stepped away from behind the camera to concentrate on giving the role of Batman the ''passion'' it deserves.

He said: ''There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.

''Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.''