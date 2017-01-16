Ben Affleck is shocked the political themes tackled in his period film Live by Night have become a bigger feature of modern America.
The actor wrote, directed and co-produced the mobster movie, based on the 2012 novel of the same name, about a group of Boston gangsters who must battle against competition and the Ku Klux Klan during the Prohibition era in the U.S., a time when production and transportation of alcohol was banned.
Upon its release this month (Jan17) the United States is gearing up to welcome its new president, Donald Trump, famed for his controversial election policies, and Ben is surprised by closely his movie mirrors the current situation.
"I had no idea that the theme of white supremacy would be as present as it is in the modern day, something we're all talking about now," he told USA Today. "I was writing this more than a year ago, and there was no inclination that these types of groups would be in the news any more than they have been."
White supremacist group the KKK even offered to support Trump amid his campaign, and despite turning down the offer, some of his comments have been slammed for their racist undertones.
Ben hopes Live by Night shows how important immigration is to the foundation of America and although groups like the KKK are still present in this day and age, the 44-year-old star feels the country has come a long way in its views.
"The country itself, America, I really believe in as a model for the world - for integration, for harmony, for how to find common ground with our fellow citizens. The whole point is that it's not easy," he added.
"People I love and care about voted for a different Presidential candidate than I did. I'm living with them, they are living with me. We have to live together. We have to figure out a way to make this work."
