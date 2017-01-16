The 44-year-old actor made his highly-anticipated debut as Batman in last year's (16) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - a movie that was critically panned.

And the father-of-three admitted that the immense pressure to do well as Batman in the upcoming solo movie, as well as being at the helm of the project, is taking its toll.

"Superhero movies get the level of attention that is nothing like any film I've done," Ben told USA Today. "You cast the 14th lead in these movies, and the internet goes crazy. I understand and embrace that. That’s part of the pressure that comes with doing it.

"That’s why I am not going to do it unless I really feel confident about it," he added. "But when that day comes, should that day come, I’m sure that’s going to be the most pressure, the most stress I have ever experienced in my professional life. There’s no doubt."

The Oscar-winning actor also hinted that the delays on his first solo foray as Bruce Wayne's superhero alter ego were down to getting the Batman suit to be more comfortable.

Having worn the Caped Crusader's iconic armoured suit on numerous occasions now, Ben is well aware of how difficult it can be to act in the restrictive costume, and has been working with the movie's teams in a bid to make it easier.

"I know what’s it's like to be in the suit," he explained. "We’ll have to modify the suit to make it a little bit easier to put on and take off. When you are in it, you can be sweating, crazy and exhausted, do your part and walk away. But when you’re a director, you can’t walk away. You have to be there for everybody. Chief among the challenges of doing Batman will be finding a suit that’s more comfortable."

The new Batman movie has yet to receive an official release date, but will reportedly feature Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello as the villain Deathstroke.