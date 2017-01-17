The actor and director made his debut as Bruce Wayne in last year's (16) critically-panned Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and he'll be back as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming Justice League film, while also working on a stand-alone movie, tentatively titled The Batman.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the upcoming project, but Ben explains he is taking his time with the movie and would rather talk about his new film Live by Night, which was released on Friday (13Jan17).

"Oh my God, it's such a pain in the a** (to be constantly asked about the movie)," he tells Entertainment Tonight. "It's, like, every time I mention Batman it gets this huge click bait. And when I was doing (Live by Night), it took me two years to get it together, but no one ever asked me, 'Where is Live by Night?'"

"They ask me, 'Batman, Batman, Batman'," he continues. "Batman is coming along. It's going to be great. We're going to make something really special. We're going to take the time to make it right. We're going to do it good. We're going to do it the right way and the fans are going to love it."

The 44-year-old recently revealed there currently isn't a script in place for The Batman movie, and insisted if he isn't happy with the end result, he'll walk away from the project.

He told Britain's The Guardian newspaper: "If it doesn't come together in a way I think is really great I'm not going to do it."