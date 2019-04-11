Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have split again.

The 46-year-old actor and the 'Saturday Night Live' producer dated for over a year before their first split last year, but after reconciling last month, it seems they've decided to put their romance on hold once again as sources say they've gone their separate ways.

A source told People magazine: ''She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in LA and while they love and respect each other they just realised it wasn't going to work. They really gave it another solid try. They will always have love for each other.''

Ben is based in LA where he co-parents Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whilst Lindsay works in New York where she shares custody of her daughter with her former spouse Kevin Miller.

Last month, a source claimed the 'Justice League' star ''loved'' being with Lindsay, and said the pair had ''picked up where they left off'' their romance.

The insider said: ''Ben and Lindsay have picked back up where they left off at this point. [They] are spending time together.

''He loves to be with her. They are both focusing on their families.''

Ben and Lindsay first got back in touch following their August split in February, but sources noted at the time that it wasn't unusual for the actor to be talking to Lindsay.

A source said: ''[They are] back in contact. They've known each other for years and there have been other periods of time where they didn't speak. But they always seem to end up talking again.''