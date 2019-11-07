Ben Affleck is set to play a detective in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming heist thriller 'Hypnotic'.

The 47-year-old actor's latest role in the Studio 8 and Solstice Studios movie, which begins production in April, will see him investigate a number of high-end heists whilst he deals with a mystery regarding his missing daughter and a secret government organisation.

'Alita: Battle Angel' filmmaker Rodriguez has co-written the screenplay with his collaborator Max Borenstein.

The movie is the first joint project between Jeff Robinov's Studio 8 and Mark Gill's Solstice Studios.

The pair will co-produce the film, which is said to have a budget of between $60 million and $80 million.

Robinov previously worked with the 'Gone Girl' star on his starring roles in 2012's 'Argo' and 2010's 'The Town'.

He said in a statement: ''Working with Ben on his award-winning projects, including 'Argo' and 'The Town', I have seen how his versatility and creativity has made him one of the most talented filmmakers both in front of and behind the camera.

''It's very meaningful to be collaborating with Ben again on this uniquely riveting suspense thriller, and I know he and Robert will make a terrific film together.''

Affleck is busier than ever as it was recently announced that he's set to appear in tornado drama 'Falling to Earth'.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter there was speculation he may direct the motion picture but for now he is only attached to lead the cast and co-produce.

The tome tells the story of the worst tornado in US history hitting Marah, Illinois, in March 1925, leaving all of the structures and homes destroyed apart from that of Paul Graves (Affleck) and his family.

It then follows how the Graves' are resented by their pals because they are the only family in the area who were exempt from the natural disaster.

Affleck and Matt Damon's Pearl Street Films will produce the project alongside Bron Studio's Aaron L. Gilbert.

And, in April, it was reported he had signed up to star in and direct 'Ghost Army', a true World War II tale based on the book 'The Ghost Army of World War II' by Rick Beyer and Elizabeth Sayles.

The Hollywood star is also set to produce the movie through Pearl Street, alongside Andrew Lazar, who will work through Mad Chance Productions.