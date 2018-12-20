Ben Affleck is set to star in 'I Am Still Alive'.

Universal Pictures are said to have lined up the 46-year-old actor for the movie version of Kate Alice Marshall's novel of the same name after optioning the film rights.

According to Deadline, Affleck is working on a deal to produce the motion picture through his Pearl Street Films.

The book tells the story of teenager Jess who is forced to move in with her father - who will be played by Affleck - in the Canadian wilderness after a car crash leaves her injured and kills her mother.

But she looks set for more heartache when certain events leave her stranded with only her dad's dog for company.

Script writer Lori Evans Taylor will pen the screenplay.

This comes following the news that Affleck is to direct Matt Damon in a new movie about a real-life crime story, centring on an ex-cop who rigged the McDonald's Monopoly game, allegedly stealing over $24 million, and sharing it with a group of co-conspirators.

The pair are said to have forked out $1 million for the rights to an article about the McDonald's Monopoly game crime story written by Jeff Maysh, an L.A.-based journalist and true-crime author.

Maysh recently said: ''Film producer David Klawans had previously teamed with Ben Affleck on 'Argo' and that was obviously a huge success, to say the least.

''There were so many other offers and big names but this one made me say, 'Wow.' I was thrilled at how passionate they are about the story.''

Affleck and Damon previously starred alongside one another on a number of successful projects, including their 1997 hit 'Good Will Hunting', which saw Matt star as an unrecognised genius.