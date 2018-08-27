Ben Affleck is ''serious'' about rehab.

The 46-year-old actor admitted himself into a rehabilitation facility following an intervention from his estranged wife Jennifer Garner - with whom he has children Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six - and he is said to be doing really well.

A source told E! News: ''Ben is still in rehab and has not left. He's doing OK. He seems serious about living in for at least 30 days. The divorce is wrapped up but has not been signed off on. They are waiting for Ben to get out to do that. They both want to move on and end the financial negotiations and the custody discussions.''

Meanwhile, Ben's decision to go to rehab is a ''major step in the right direction''.

An insider said: ''One of the key elements with taking control of your addiction is knowing when to seek help, which he did, and it is a major step in the right direction. One crucial aspect of Ben's recovery is for him to be able to seek help when he feels as though he is not in control - when his ongoing treatment and meetings with sober coaches aren't quite enough. The best case scenario is for him to seek help, which he has done willingly, and for that, we are all very grateful and hopeful.

''Addiction is not something that goes away. Every day is a battle for recovering addicts, they are fighting for their sobriety and to lead healthy, balanced lives every day. Ben has been working incredibly hard for the last year to follow a streamlined program designed for him and his journey. He has been attending countless meetings, has continued to work with sober coaches and does his best to follow through with the things that will help him maintain his health.''