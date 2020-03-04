Ben Affleck says his childhood friend Matt Damon was ''so incredibly jealous'' of his acting career growing up, as he takes credit for Matt's decision to pursue a career in Hollywood.
Ben Affleck says his childhood friend Matt Damon was ''so incredibly jealous'' of his acting career growing up.
The two friends grew up together in Boston and later went on to have their big break in Hollywood at the same time with Oscar-winning film 'Good Will Hunting', but prior to the award-winning flick, Ben had already scored a role in a series called 'The Voyage of Mimi' when he was a kid.
And when he came back from shooting the project, Ben claims Matt was so envious of his friend that he decided to pursue a career in film himself.
Ben, 47, explained during an appearance on SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show': ''I was seven or eight, and ended up getting the part ... Periodically, I would leave town, and go do this series, 'The Voyage of the Mimi'. And it was cheesy, and I was embarrassed about it. It wasn't like I was coming back home and being like, 'You guys gotta see this! I'm so cool!'
''But I did like it, and it did two things. One it instilled in me a deep love and affection for this art and craft and line of work, and it made Matt Damon so incredibly jealous, it drove him into a career in cinema. So I really take credit for that.''
The 'Way Back' star and Matt, 49, are still close friends, and sources previously claimed Matt would ''always be there'' for Ben as the other battles with alcohol addiction.
Ben has been speaking out about his addiction - which saw him enter rehab in 2018 - in recent weeks, and insiders say Matt is always on hand to support his pal.
A source said: ''He has and will always be there for Ben. They have been friends for years. Let's remember that they each have their own families and careers to deal with.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...