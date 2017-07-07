Ben Affleck is reportedly dating 'Saturday Night Live' producer Lindsay Shookus.
Ben Affleck has a new girlfriend.
The star and his wife Jennifer Garner filed for divorce in April this year, after splitting in 2015 following 11 years of marriage, and now Ben, 45, has reportedly moved on with 'Saturday Night Live' producer Lindsay Shookus.
The pair are believed to have met in London recently, where Ben was working, and have enjoyed a number of dates, including going to see Sam Mendes' play 'Ferryman' in the English capital.
And they enjoyed a dinner date in Los Angeles this week.
A source told E! News: ''They are in the early stages [of their relationship]. It's more than a summer fling. They are having fun and care for each other. It's early and they are taking it slow.''
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Ben is ''working on himself'' after completing his stint in rehab.
The 'Live By Night' actor - who has three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five, with Jennifer, 45 - revealed in March he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction, and sources insist the star is ''focusing on [his] family'' and working toward becoming a better person.
An insider previously explained: ''[He's] doing well. These two [Ben and Jennifer] consistently work on their relationship. While addiction can take a toll on a family, Jen was a true constant and - along with his friends - really helped encourage to seek extra support. Ben is focusing on family and working on himself.''
And despite parting ways, the pair - who tied the knot in 2005 - are committed to co-parenting their children and are ''working hard'' to make sure their brood is happy.
The source added: ''They are working hard to continue to build a world that is right for their children. They spend quite a bit of time on this. They continue to co-parent and respect each other. I think some would be surprised to see how close their relationship remains.''
