Ben Affleck's 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' cameo is an ''eight-page 'Chasing Amy' sequel''.

Ben and director Kevin Smith previously worked together on the 1997 romantic comedy 'Chasing Amy' but had a long-lasting falling-out which Kevin blamed on his own ''big mouth''.

However, after an entertainment reporter asked Ben at a junket if he would be open to the reboot, Ben replied positively, leading Kevin to call the star but he admitted that figuring out how to fit Ben, 46, into the movie was a struggle.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I had a good sleep on it, and I woke up and I was like - Ben played Holden, who was the co-creator of Bluntman and Chronic in the mythology of our movies and stuff, so I could pull him into the third act. Basically, there's a scene that is the emotional culmination of the flick, that's his scene, that didn't exist prior. It was like, one throwaway visual moment. But with him going like, 'I'll come out and play Holden,' we were able to do an eight-page sequel to 'Chasing Amy', right in the middle of 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot'.

''And he gave us, like, it's one of the best scenes - if not the best scene - in the movie. It's incredibly emotional, it's some of his best performance, definitely some of my best writing. And it's in a 'Jay and Silent Bob' movie! That, to me, is the trick, that to me is like - after 25 years in this business, I've gotten to a place where I can take the least likely vehicle and put stuff in it to deliver to your heart that you might be surprised by.''

And Kevin, 48, took to Instagram to gush about Ben's ''absolutely magical and life-affirming'' cameo in the film.

He wrote: ''When the trailer for @jayandsilentbob Reboot dropped (link in my bio), folks found out a few of our secrets - one of the biggest being that @benaffleck is back as Holden McNeil! The co-creator of #bluntmanandchronic and friend of #jayandsilentbob plays a crucial role in the Reboot and his scene is one of the best bits of cinema I've ever been involved with: it's absolutely magical and life-affirming and all the things I really care about now.''